Paula’s Picks Giveway – Presenting London Winner with Norwegian Certificate

Posted 11:14 am, April 19, 2018, by

So fun to present official certificate to Terry Moore of Thornton, CO!  She and a friend will soon take off with Norwegian to LONDON!   She will also enjoy bonus prizes like Three Nights accommodation at one of Small Luxury Hotels' 10 properties in London, a day trip to either Oxford and Cotswold or Bath, Avebury and Lacock Village (where parts of Harry Potter was filmed), courtesy of Rabbie's Tours. 