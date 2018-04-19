Paula’s Picks Giveway – Presenting London Winner with Norwegian Certificate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So fun to present official certificate to Terry Moore of Thornton, CO! She and a friend will soon take off with Norwegian to LONDON! She will also enjoy bonus prizes like Three Nights accommodation at one of Small Luxury Hotels' 10 properties in London, a day trip to either Oxford and Cotswold or Bath, Avebury and Lacock Village (where parts of Harry Potter was filmed), courtesy of Rabbie's Tours.