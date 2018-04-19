So fun to present official certificate to Terry Moore of Thornton, CO! She and a friend will soon take off with Norwegian to LONDON! She will also enjoy bonus prizes like Three Nights accommodation at one of Small Luxury Hotels' 10 properties in London, a day trip to either Oxford and Cotswold or Bath, Avebury and Lacock Village (where parts of Harry Potter was filmed), courtesy of Rabbie's Tours.
Paula’s Picks Giveway – Presenting London Winner with Norwegian Certificate
-
Paula’s Picks Giveaway- Announcing Winner of Norwegian Flights to London
-
Paula’s Picks Giveaway – LONDON Flights on Norwegian
-
Paula’s Picks Giveaway – Fox 31 Phone Call with Norwegian’s London Winner
-
Passengers recall people crying, vomiting ‘all over’ cruise ship that sailed into ‘bomb cyclone’
-
Paula’s Picks Giveaway WINNER! Norwegian Flights to Paris
-
-
Paula’s Picks Giveaway WINNER! Norwegian Flights to Paris
-
Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dead at 46
-
U.K. to expel 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning
-
Princess Charlotte begins first day of nursery school
-
Paula’s Picks Giveaway – Norwegian Flights to Paris
-
-
Paula’s Picks Giveaway to Paris on Norwegian Air
-
Police: Death of The Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan is not suspicious
-
Transgender Texas wrestler wins second high school title