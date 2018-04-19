Paula’s Picks Giveaway – Fox 31 Phone Call with Norwegian’s London Winner

Posted 10:40 am, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:08AM, April 19, 2018

Congratulations Terry Moore of Thornton, CO!  You are about to take off with Norwegian to LONDON!   You will also enjoy bonus prizes like Three Nights accommodation at one of Small Luxury Hotels' 10 properties in London, a day trip to either Oxford and Cotswold or Bath, Avebury and Lacock Village (where parts of Harry Potter was filmed), courtesy of Rabbie's Tours.