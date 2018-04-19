Parkland survivors to attend vigil marking 19th anniversary of Columbine shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Friday will mark the 19th anniversary since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School.

The community will welcome survivors of the Parkland, Florida, shooting to honor the lives lost and rally for change.

More than 60 survivors of the Feb. 14 in Florida are in Colorado.

They will start with a private survivors meeting followed by a rally and then a vigil to help honor the lives lost in the Columbine tragedy on April 20, 1999.

The event is organized by the same group behind the March For Our Lives rallies held across the country last month.

Most of the students weren't alive when the Columbine shooting happened.

But because their generation has seen so many school shootings, they want to be the ones to end the violence.

"They were wearing the clothes that I wear," student Sam Craig said. "They had the backpacks that I buy. They were in the same classrooms that look just like mine. So it was really really sobering to see that and to think this could have just as easily been me."

Student organizers said the rally and vigil will include a voter registration drive.

The vigil is open to the public beginning at 5 p.m. at Clement Park where the Columbine memorial is located.