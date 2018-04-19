Needed rain & snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire danger will remain high going into this evening mainly due to strong wind again. However, some relief is coming tomorrow & Saturday with a soggy storm system.

We are expecting snow to get underway in the Colorado mountains overnight and last into early on Saturday. Snow totals will range from 4" at lower elevations in the mountain valleys to as much as a foot over some of the higher peaks. There are WINTER STORM WATCHES, WARNINGS & ADVISORIES in place for difficult travel through the high country.

In Denver and along the Front Range we are expecting rain to develop by late morning and continue into the afternoon. There may be a rumble of thunder from time to time. That rain will mix with or change to snow overnight going into Saturday. The snow will change back to rain early Saturday morning and end during the afternoon. This is a good storm system with lots of moisture possible which is exactly what we need to combat our dry season. Some places could get between 1" to 2" of moisture.

As far as accumulating snow we can't rule out a light slushy coating of less than a 1/2" in Denver from around I-70 to the south. Areas to the north & east of downtown will stay as all rain...again, good moisture. We are forecasting between 1"-3" of slushy wet snow on the south side of the city across areas like Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Parker, Sedalia, Castle Pines, Franktown & Kiowa.

#cowx getting a better look at accumulating snow possible Friday into early on Saturday...we think a slushy light amount in Denver under a 1/2" but south & west of the city you'll find a few inches with higher totals in the mountains pic.twitter.com/0RtDgGLYXY — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 18, 2018

