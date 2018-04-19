Gun control backers urge Boulder to pass assault weapons ban, not to send measure to voters

BOULDER, Colo. — Gun control advocates in Boulder are urging the city council to pass the city’s proposed ban on assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines as soon as possible.

The Daily Camera reports Councilman Sam Weaver said after a public hearing earlier this month that the proposal should be left to voters.

But some citizens, including volunteers with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are hoping Weaver’s idea gets overruled and the ban isn’t shelved until a November vote.

The city council will follow up on Weaver’s proposal and deliberate over the drafted ban on May 1.

Councilwoman Lisa Morzel said the likelihood of council members offering revisions to the draft could push the ban to a third reading before it gets adopted.

But a council majority could decide a November vote is the best option.