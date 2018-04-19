Dogs lost in windstorm found, returned home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Paul Page’s description of the wind-caused damage to his home was not by itself out of the ordinary, “This post and that post, they all pulled out and this entire section just fell over, “ Page said.

But in addition to a damaged fence, he almost lost two members of his family. "We call them our puppy babies so they are, they are our kids."

On his way to the gym, after the storm Tuesday, he saw downed fences, trees that were split apart and trees knocked down by the wind. When he returned home, he saw his fence was down, and Ellie and Sherlock, his dogs, we’re gone.

But page did not know at the time that Ellie and Sherlock were taken by Broomfield animal control officers to Willow Run Feed & Supply at 120th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Broomfield. They board animals for Broomfield animal control there. Whenever they find a dog they bring them to Willow Run Feed for temporary boarding.

Page's dogs were not wearing collars, as he was not anticipating gale force winds blowing down his fence, he said.

Page's sister saw the lost and found posting and contacted Willow Run Feed & Supply. Soon after she picked up the dogs and brought them home. It was a relief for Paul Page.

Now Page's puppy babies are back home, fence repaired, and he has one more addition: dog collars.