DENVER -- Denver Police Det. Rachel Eid is the first female officer in 25 years to receive the honor awarded to her Thursday.

She received both the Purple Heart, for being injured in the line of duty, and the Medal of Honor, for extraordinary acts of bravery.

She's only the fifth female officer in the department's history to receive this honor.

