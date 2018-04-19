Deals to save you money on 4/20

DENVER — Friday is 4/20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana lovers, but even those who don’t smoke marijuana can take advantage of some deals that will save you some money.

Ace Eat Serve: The Denver restaurant is offering $4.20 specials Friday through Sunday with a “Chronic Hungers Solutions” 4/20 menu. The specials include fried kim chi, cup o’ ramen and matcha cotton candy.

Burger King: The fast-food chain is bringing back spicy nuggets for 4/20 and will offer a 10-piece for just $1.69 at participating locations.

Hooters: The restaurant chain is celebrating the release of “Super Troopers 2” by bringing a limited-release Snoozberry Sauce at participating locations on Friday. You can also get free delivery from Hooters with DoorDash if you order Snozzberry Sauce or Smoked Wings on Friday.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar: In honor of 4/20, the special “High Roller” burger will be available. It features a taco-seasoned beef patty topped with pepperoni, mozzarella, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto ketchup and cool ranch fries all in between two hemp seed buns – served spoonful of cookie dough. The burger is only available on Friday.

We're getting ready for tomorrow. Got munchies? #HDHighRoller #420 The High Roller – Taco-seasoned Angus beef, pepperoni, provolone, ranch fries, Flamin' Hot Cheeto ketchup on a hemp seed bun with a side scoop of cookie dough pic.twitter.com/1u9a1nR4lZ — hopdoddy burger bar (@hopdoddy) April 19, 2018

Lyft: Don’t get high and drive. Lyft is offering 20 percent off a ride in Denver up to $4.20. You can use the code 420DEN. Teaming up with the movie Super Troopers 2, Lyft is offering discounts of up to $4.20 in selected markets.