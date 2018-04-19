Colorado lawmakers ponder bill to take away guns from people who pose threats

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers are debating behind the scenes whether to introduce and pass into law a “Red Flag” Gun Warning bill just days before Session wraps up.

The proposal, similar to what other states have passed, would allow law enforcement and family members the option of going before a judge to temporarily remove guns from individuals who pose threats.

“People who are in the midst of a psychotic episode, it’s a bad combination to have guns available,” Denver District Attorney, Beth McCann said.

McCann, along with other prosecutors and law enforcement officials, are working behind the scenes on getting enough lawmakers on board to pass the measure.

McCann said recent shootings — including the killing of Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Zackari Parrish — has sparked a conversation about gun rights for risky individuals.

“I think of that case with the Deputy sheriff in Douglas County, that man [who killed Parrish] had mental health issues, his family knew it, others knew it, they didn’t have a mechanism to make sure he didn’t have access to weapons,” McCann said.

Mental Health Colorado, a leading sponsor of the legislation, says the bill would not only reduce murders, it would reduce suicides.

“We should of made this a law by now,” Andrew Romanoff, President of Mental Health Colorado, said.

“More than a thousand Coloradans die from suicide each year — half of them by guns,” Romanoff said.

Any discussion of gun rights must include the thinking of the NRA.

The NRA has actually endorsed the measure in a YouTube video posted recently.

The NRA’s chief political strategist Chris Cox says in the video “We need to stop dangerous people before they act.”

Cox goes onto say however that “due process” is needed — which has been a concern for some gun groups. For instance is the gun owner allowed to be at the hearing before a judge decides to take away his or her guns?

As members of the General Assembly debate possible outcomes — Gov. John Hickenlooper, who supports the measure, has also not ruled out possible executive action when asked by the Capitol Press Corps recently.

“We’ve looked at that and have looked at it in the past but right now the General Assembly is working on it,” Hickenlooper said.