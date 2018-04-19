Broncos to host Bears for 2 joint practices in August

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will host two joint practices with the Chicago Bears ahead of their Week 2 preseason game, the team announced on Thursday.

The Broncos and Bears will practice at Broncos headquarters on Wednesday, Aug. 15 and Thursday, Aug. 16 before they face off in at Mile High Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The two teams played each other in Week 1 of the preseason last year where the Broncos won 24-17.

This will be the fifth consecutive year that the Broncos have held a joint practice with a preseason opponent.

They held practice with the San Francisco 49ers for the past three seasons. In 2015 and 2016, the 49ers came to Denver, while the Broncos went to Santa Clara, California in 2017.