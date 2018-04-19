Broncos release 2018 schedule: 3 prime-time games, Talib returns in week 6

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will open the 2018 regular season against the Seattle Seahawks at Mile High on Sept. 9, the NFL announced on Thursday

The game will be a Super Bowl 48 rematch between the two teams and will be Case Keenum’s first regular-season game as quarterback of the Broncos.

It’s the eighth consecutive year the Broncos will open the season at home, the longest current streak in the NFL.

The Broncos will play on “Monday Night Football” twice and once on “Thursday Night Football” on FOX31.

And it will mark the 27th consecutive season the Broncos will play on “Monday Night Football,” the longest active streak and second-longest streak in NFL history.

And Aqib Talib will return to Denver when the Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams in week 6 on FOX31.

The Broncos went 5-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Broncos 2018 schedule

Sunday, Sept. 9: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m. on FOX31

Sunday, Sept. 16: vs. Oakland Raiders, 2:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23: at Baltimore Ravens, 11 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7: at New York Jets, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 2:05 p.m. on FOX31

Thursday, Oct. 18: at Arizona Cardinals, 6:20 p.m. on FOX31

Sunday, Oct. 28: at Kansas City Chiefs, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4: vs. Houston Texans, 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11: Bye week

Sunday, Nov. 18: at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2: at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9: at San Francisco 49ers, 2:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15: vs. Cleveland Browns, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 24: at Oakland Raiders, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30: vs. Los Angeles Charges, 2:25 p.m.

Preseason schedule

Saturday, Aug. 11: vs. Minnesota Vikings, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18: vs. Chicago Bears, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24: at Washington Redskins, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 30: at. Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m.