23-year-old woman critically injured after driving off I-76, flipping vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after her vehicle went off Interstate 76 and flipped onto York Street in Adams County on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The woman, who was the only person in the 1997 Chevrolet sedan, was taken to Denver Health Medical Center after the crash about 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle went off the interstate and landed upside down on York Street.

Southbound York Street was closed for the investigation and cleanup of the crash.

The woman was not identified.