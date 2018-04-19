× 13th Annual Taste of Loveland

The Taste of Loveland returns to the Rocky Mountain Center for Innovation and Technology tonight from 6pm to 9 pm. The event features stations representing more than 40 fine beers, wines and spirits as well as area restaurants. The event is open to attendees 21-years-old and older. General admission tickets are $45/person and include unlimited food and beverage samples. Reserved Table tickets are $55/person and include reserved seating at tables throughout the event.