Windstorm rips through Erie landfill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Colo. -- With gale force winds whipping through Colorado, something had to give. And it did.

The Front Range Landfill in Erie looked like it was in the middle of a blizzard Tuesday. The gale force winds picked up the garbage and debris and created a temporary white out.

Right across the street from the landfill lives the Hepp family. They’ve been here for generations. They saw the garbage, first-hand, coming straight for them. They called it a tornado of trash.

Wednesday workers grabbed, stooped, packed and bagged what seemed like mountains of garbage.

The temporary workers the landfill hired to pick up the garbage will be here for weeks.