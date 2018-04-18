Wash Park residents cleanup after brutal wind storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Some residents living in the Washington Park section of Denver spent their Wednesday cleaning up from Tuesday’s nasty wind storm.

The storm toppled trees onto homes and vehicles — causing quite a bit of damage.

“What a scary day it was yesterday!” said Ragan Knowles, a homeowner on Mississippi Avenue. “It was the loudest boom and shake I’ve ever heard”.

A 70-foot spruce tree slammed into Knowles’ roof and cut through the ceiling of his master bedroom. His 3-month-old son was in the room, sleeping at the time.

“A scary, scary situation,” he said. “But everybody’s okay”.

Washington Park itself saw plenty of trees uprooted and destroyed. Crews spent the day cutting them up and clearing them out.