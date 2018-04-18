× Trump Administration considers changes to nation’s food stamp program

DENVER — Changes to the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or food stamp program could be on the way.

President Trump wants to try and cut funding from the benefits which would limit some of the options participants have.

There are now concerns from participants about what the changes could mean for them.

In the meantime, Colorado’s Human Services Department wants people to know they’re committed to the program. If you’re eligible, the department encourages you to apply for both benefits and the nutritional food programs.

For 15 years Denver resident Christina Garcia and her family have been able to enjoy healthy meals because of SNAP.

“I don’t know what my family would do without SNAP card,” Christina Garcia said.

Under the current program Garcia can go to the store and choose what foods her family is going to eat. Those choices could be limited if a proposal by the Trump administration is passed.

To try and cut spending the White House wants to give SNAP participants half of their benefits in a pre-prepared food package instead of credit on an EBT card.

“How are you going to cut off stamps and then just give us a box that’s supposed to last us a whole month,” Garcia said.

While Garcia is skeptical of the proposed changes, Colorado’s Human Services Department continues to run business as usual. They host nutrition classes, guide SNAP participants through the process and accept applications.

“Our goal is to really make health the easiest choice possible,” Max Young with Colorado Human Services said. “We know there are a lot of concerns out there, but our goal is really to continue the best programming for our families.”

Right now 500,000 Coloradans rely on SNAP for food and 86 percent of those households have children, seniors or people with disabilities.

Congress has to approve President Trump’s proposal before it goes into effect.