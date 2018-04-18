Soggy Spring showers on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a much better day with no wind to contend with across Colorado. However, another storm system is quickly heading our way with more wind, rain & snow.

Your Thursday will start off with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. It will also turn windy with southeast winds picking up to between 15-30 mph. So, not the damaging gusts we had on Tuesday, but you will notice the wind.

A cold front will arrive overnight heading into Friday and will set the stage for an unsettled couple of days. We are expecting rain showers early and late on Friday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain will change to snow overnight into Saturday before changing back to rain and ending in the afternoon. As far as accumulation totals we see metro Denver with a slushy inch possible. As you head south of the city over higher terrain areas and west into the foothills snow totals look to range from 2"-4". It will be heavy wet snow which is good for our dry region. We are watching the storm closely for higher snow totals and will update if needed.

