Man wanted in connection with Northglenn murder eludes police, crashes truck with toddler inside

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A suspect wanted in a homicide case in Northglenn ended up crashing his truck in an attempt to elude police Wednesday.

The Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit went to an apartment complex to take the man into custody. When they arrived, the suspect, a woman and a 1-year-old child got into a vehicle and fled the scene, according to a spokesperson for Broomfield police.

An officer pulled over the truck on a felony stop at 6th and Poppy. During that stop, the woman was taken into custody. The toddler was still in the truck when the suspect got back in and fled the scene.

Broomfield police said they did not pursue the vehicle but the suspect was spotted speeding at Sheridan and 120th.

The driver ran a red light at 119th and Sheridan and crashed into a delivery truck.

The suspect resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

The toddler was examined but police have not said if the minor was injured in the crash or whether the child was in a car seat at the time of the crash. It’s unclear what relationship – if any – the suspect had to the child.

Police said there were no officers injured in the crash. The name of the suspect has not been released.