Wicked winds calm across Front Range; rain and snow move in Friday

DENVER -- There will be less wind across Coloradon on Wednesday after Tuesday's devastating gusts.

Wind speeds will range from 10-25 mph in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. It will be a sunny day with a high of 60 degrees.

The mountains will be drier on Wednesday with less wind. Wind speeds will remain gusty above treeline at 20-50 mph. It will be cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s.

A storm system for Friday and Saturday is still on track, but it's looking a little warm, meaning more rain than snow.

The storm will arrive Friday afternoon with rain before changing to a mix, then snow overnight into Saturday morning then back to rain.

There will be 1-3 inches of total snow accumulation across the Front Range by Saturday night, with higher totals in the foothills, along the Palmer Divide and in the mountains.

The mountains could see the biggest totals of 8-16 inches by Saturday night.

The storm will move out and it will be drier and sunny on Sunday.

