× Law professor claiming she was nearly abducted by Uber driver never filed police report

DENVER — A University of Denver law professor who tweeted she was nearly abducted by an Uber driver has yet to file a police report.

Nancy Leong’s tweets generated national news Tuesday.

In a series of posts, Nancy Leong described the incident where the driver said he was going to take her to a hotel and that he refused to unlock the doors to let her out.

She claims she was on her way to the airport when the driver pulled off Pena Boulevard at 56th Avenue.

Leong tweeted that she screamed and was able to get the attention of construction workers after the Uber vehicle stopped at a red light, which allowed her to jump out of the car.

Uber said they have suspended the driver and are investigating but Denver police aren’t involved because Leong never made a report, despite multiple suggestions to do so.

Leong declined a request for an interview.