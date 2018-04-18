Support the Shield: Meet the FOX31 and Channel 2 News teams at Safeway locations across the metro area

Impact Dinner at Comal

Posted 6:57 am, April 18, 2018, by

Impact Dinner at Comal is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Comal Heritage Food Incubator, that’s located at 455 Ringsby Ct #105, Denver, CO 80216. It costs $75.  Proceeds benefit Focus Points Family Resource Center  and the RiNo Art District. Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://ComalImpactDinner4.Eventbrite.com. If sold out, follow Comal on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/comalkitchen) for info on the May Impact Dinner.

Celebrity Chef Brother Luck will  headline the Comal Impact Dinner.