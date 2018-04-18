× Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered to honor former first lady Barbara Bush

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flag on all public buildings in the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor former first lady Barbara Bush.

Bush died at her home in Houston on Tuesday. She was 92.

The flags will be lowered Wednesday morning and will stay at half staff until sunset Saturday, when Bush will be buried.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the flag at the White House, and at all federal buildings, military posts and naval stations be lowered to half-staff until sunset Saturday.