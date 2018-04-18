Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered to honor former first lady Barbara Bush

DENVER, CO - JULY 22: An American flag waves in the wind at half mast near the State Capitol July 22, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. U.S. President Barack Obama requested all American flags across the nation to fly at half mast to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado last Friday. James Eagan Holmes, 24, is accused of killing 12 people at a screening of the new "Batman" film. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flag on all public buildings in the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor former first lady Barbara Bush.
Bush died at her home in Houston on Tuesday. She was 92.
The flags will be lowered Wednesday morning and will stay at half staff until sunset Saturday, when Bush will be buried.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the flag at the White House, and at all federal buildings, military posts and naval stations be lowered to half-staff until sunset Saturday.