Fire in El Paso, Pueblo counties burns more than 40,000 acres, forces hundreds of evacuations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wind-whipped fire in southern Colorado has burned more than 40,000 acres and there is no containment, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The 117 Fire has burned 40,892 acres. The sheriff’s office initially reported the fire had burned 60,000 but later revised the total.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon in El Paso County near mile marker 117 on Interstate 25 between Fountain and Pueblo. It later spread into Pueblo County.

Ten structures have burned and mandatory evacuations in a 25-square-mile area south of Colorado Springs were still in place Wednesday morning.

Pre-evacuation orders were issued to people living north of Wigwam. The evacuation area totals about 305 square miles that includes about 370 residences and 1,000 people.

Many roads in the area remain closed and several minor injuries have been reported.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said about 200 firefighters are working the blaze.