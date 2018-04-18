Eastbound I-70 reopens after fiery crash involving semitruck, suspected drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for almost four hours early Wednesday morning after a crash involving a vehicle and a semitruck, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. just west of Central Park Boulevard. The lanes reopened at 6:20 a.m.

Police said a suspected drunk driver of a Mercedes sedan slammed into the semitruck, triggering a fire.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The semitruck driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Quebec Street as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the accident.