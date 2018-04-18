FBI increases reward for info in case of missing teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - The reward for information about the whereabouts of a missing Aurora teenager is now increased to $15,000.

Lashaya Stine was last seen at 2:30 a.m. near Peoria and Montview on July 15, 2016. She was just 16 years old at the time.

Her mother hopes the increase in reward money will prompt someone to come forward with information. “Money talks,” Sabrina Jones said.

She fears her daughter may have been forced into prostitution. “She needs to know that we love her, and that no matter what has happened she can always come home, and that she’s not in any trouble,” she said through tears.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz says this is the most frustrating case he’s worked on since he came to Aurora.

Officers have spent thousands of hours running down tips from across the country, and they still don’t know what happened to Lashaya. “It’s heart breaking that we are not getting much of anything that is useful in finding her,” Chief Metz said.

If you have any information on the case you can contact the Aurora Police Department Crimes Against Children Tip-Line at 303-739-6164.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.