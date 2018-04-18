Family loses everything in 117 Fire in El Paso County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- In El Paso County, firefighters continue to keep an eye on the 117 Fire.

So far it has destroyed homes belonging to 16 families.

One of them belonged To Joseph Hebert’s family’s.

Their home near Hanover, was gone in a flash.

The blaze is being fueled by wind and drought stricken prairies.

The Hebert family tells us the fire seemed to have come out of nowhere Tuesday.

They had gone to buy groceries in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

When they came back, there was nothing left.

They had no idea a fire would leave them without a place to live.

Jathan Peyton, who lost his home, said, "Everything’s just ash, there’s nothing left … my seat used to be there. Refrigerator right there. Burnt right there. Bed back there. There used to be a wall right there that had a TV on it. But we don’t know where the wall went. I think that’s it right over there.”

There was so little left, the Red Cross couldn’t even find their home at first.

By late afternoon, disaster relief workers were at what used to be their home.

The family, not even sure where to start.

A shelter has been set up for families who have been displaced.

The sheriff here telling families to be cautious. Many hot spots could spark in a flash.