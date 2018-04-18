Dogs fatally shot, dumped on side of road in Canon City

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after multiple dead dogs were found on the side of a road in Canon City.

Last Thursday, Fremont County Deputies and Animal Control were dispatched to High Park Road in Canon City, on a report of dead animals.

When deputies arrived they made a gruesome discovery – multiple deceased calves and dogs beside the road.

The calves were earlier reported and, after investigation, officials determined the calves were not a part of an animal cruelty situation but rather of an illegal dumping case. The owner of the calves wasn’t located and the calves were too young to have brands or tags.

The dogs, four black and white collie mix dogs, ranged in age from puppy to adult. All were X-rayed and appeared to have been shot.

None of the dogs had collars, tags and chips and there were no reports of missing dogs matching their description, the Sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-276-5555.