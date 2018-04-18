Colorado Senate Judiciary Committee votes down bill to allow marijuana delivery

DENVER — A bill that would have allowed marijuana delivery in Colorado was voted down in the State Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The bill, which would have allowed a pilot program, passed the House in recent weeks.

The pilot program would have allowed three cities in Colorado would be allowed to hand out up to 15 delivery licenses to dispensaries and companies.

Supporters argued that the bill would have helped sick Coloradans who require THC treatment.

Although the bill had bipartisan support, several groups came out against the measure, including Smart Colorado, the Colorado Chiefs of Police, the Colorado Municipal League and the city of Denver.

Five states – including California, Nevada and Oregon – currently offer cannabis deliveries, while Colorado does not.