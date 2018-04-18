Cleanup begins after powerful winds knock down trees, cause property damage, cut power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- People around the state are beginning to clean up Wednesday after a major wind event uprooted trees, damaged property and cut power to thousands.

The storm knocked out power for nearly 50,000 Xcel Energy customers. The winds calmed Wednesday morning.

There have been no reports of major injuries because of the wind, but there is a lot of damage to clean up across the state.

Trees were uprooted in Washington Park in Denver. Some very large trees could not withstand the strength of the winds.

Several people reported downed trees and power lines across the state.

In downtown Denver, a part of the roof of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House blew off and fell onto an unoccupied truck on the street. The aftermath forced the closure of an intersection for a few hours.

The wind also had a major effect on driving conditions. Low visibility forced intermittent closures and produced unsafe driving conditions.

The city of Denver said property owners are responsible for picking up downed trees and branches. They can be taken to the Cherry Creek recycling drop-off center.

Anyone who comes into contact with downed power or cable lines is asked to stay away and call 911.

