Cat walks 12 miles to get home to family — then they ask shelter to euthanize him

RALEIGH, N.C. — A little orange and white cat that was rejected by his family twice has found a happy ending.

The SPCA of Wake County, North Carolina, shared his story on Facebook earlier this month.

According to the post, Toby’s family decided they no longer wanted him, so they gave him to another family. But, the post said, Toby missed them and walked 12 miles back home.

When he got there, the family took him to a shelter to be euthanized.

The shelter contacted the SPCA of Wake County, which took him in and helped him find a new family.

It announced Monday he now lives with a cat sibling and two children.