Businesses near Pepsi Center see green amid Avs’ success

DENVER — As the Colorado Avalanche continue their playoff journey, businesses near the Pepsi Center and throughout the downtown core have been benefiting.

Crowds of people in Avs jerseys could be seen Wednesday spending money pre-gaming and thoroughly loving their extended Denver hockey season.

“You can just tell the whole area is hopping and popping,” one fan said before Wednesday’s game.

That hopping and popping was clearly visible at Brooklyn’s—one of the closest bars to the Pepsi Center.

“These, obviously, games that weren’t originally scheduled— so it’s just gravy for us,” Brooklyn’s manager Matt Bradshaw said. “The last few years have been pretty dry, and now this is great.”

Both chain restaurants and locally-owned establishments have been experiencing more customers leading up to the puck hitting the ice. If the Avs win on Wednesday, another playoff game will be held at the Pepsi Center Sunday.