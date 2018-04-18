Breckenridge marijuana shops reported 178 fake IDs in 2017

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge municipal court says local marijuana shops helped in at least 178 fake ID cases since January 2017.

The Summit Daily reported Tuesday that Breckenridge pot shops have been tough on underage shoppers coming in with fake IDs.

Court officials say out-of-state visitors were involved in a majority of the cases.

Town Clerk Helen Cospolich says they see more fake IDs cases during the ski season and especially during spring break.

According to municipal court records, there were only 16 fake ID cases for alcohol during the same time period.

Cospolich says the Breckenridge court is flexible in underage marijuana cases and allows minors to enter a deal where the charge can be reduced to a non-marijuana offense after good behavior.