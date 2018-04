× Baby Animal Days

Check out Baby Animal Days at Centennial Village Museum, 1475 A St. in Greeley, Thursday, April 19 through Sunday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. During the event, families can interact with various baby animals such as pigs, lambs, chicks, ducks, goats and rabbits. Ask if there’s anything special about the chicks! You’re viewers will learn something new. It costs $3 per person for ages 3 and older.