American Heart Association Denver Heart and Stroke Walk – Register today!

Who: American Heart Association

What: Heart and Stroke Walk

When: Saturday, June 2nd – event begins at 8am

Where: Mile High Stadium (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to again support the American Hear Association Denver Heart and Stroke Walk. Join Channel 2’s own Erika Gonzalez and Mike Landess as they host a heart-pumping morning of fun!

We are proud to again partner with the Ameican Heart Association to help spread the word about the 2018 Denver Heart and Stroke Walk. While most will come for the walk and 5k, this event offers so much more. Come out and enjoy a variety of heart healthy activities like yoga in the end zone and a Cyclenation demo! Be sure to visit the Healthy for Good zones as well. Healthy for Good is the American Heart Association’s revolutionary movement to inspire you to create lasting change in your health and your life, one small step at a time.

The proceeds from the Heart & Stroke Walk go to fund research and development in the fight against heart disease and stroke. Last year, because of events like the Heart & Stroke Walk, the AHA was able to provide $14.7 million for research in the state of Colorado.

For a full list of events, more information and to register, click here.