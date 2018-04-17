Woman wearing wigs, face masks wanted in 2 robberies

The FBI Denver is searching for a woman accused of two bank robberies – one in Lone Tree and the other in Broomfield.

The Lone Tree robbery took place at the US Bank located inside of the Safeway grocery store at 9229 E. Lincoln Ave. last Halloween.

The suspect was wearing a masquerade mask, wig and hooded cloak at the time of the crime, according to authorities.

A robbery last Thursday kicked up the search when the same suspect allegedly demanded money from the US Bank inside of a Safeway at 3602 W. 144th Ave. in Broomfield.

In that robbery, she was wearing a black ski hat, green wig, sunglasses, face mask and black jacket.

Both robberies took place between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white woman between the ages of 20 to 25 years old.

She is estimated to be between 5-feet-2 inches and 5-feet-8 inches and weighs between 110 to 130 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the crimes or suspect, call 303-629-7171.