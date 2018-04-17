Wind partially rips roof off Ellie Caulkins Opera House, closes roads in downtown Denver

DENVER — Strong gusts uprooted trees, drove semi-trailers off roads along the Front Range and even blew off parts of the roof of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver on Tuesday.

Video sent to us by viewer Alli Lacey shows the panels being torn off the top of the building at 385 Curtis St. in Denver and landing on a vehicle below.

Denver police alerted drivers to avoid 14th Street to 15th Street between Curtis and Stout. Also steer clear of of 13th to 15th Streets at Champa.

#DPD has closed Champa St. from 13th to 15th and at 18th due to high winds and roof debris on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/4RMs1iIQKB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 17, 2018

There are first responders in the area working to contain the wind-related damage.