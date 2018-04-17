Wind gusts up to 60 mph kick up fire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- High winds across most of the Denver metro area on Tuesday will mean extreme fire danger.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of the area. Winds up to 60 mph are expected and relative humidity will be in the single digits.

That means all the dead brush and grass that has been accumulating during the bone-dry winter could go up in flames and spread quickly.

Homes that border open space, fields or trails are most vulnerable, and residents are asked to do mitigation to clear things out to make it safer.

The reg flag warning will be in place throughout the day.