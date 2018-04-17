Teenager critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 13-year-old was injured being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The accident happened about 6:30 a.m. at West 26th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The teenager was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in critical condition.

The crash closed the intersection during the morning commute.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police said according to witness statements, the driver of the vehicle likely will not be charged.