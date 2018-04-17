Taste of Loveland 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Taste of Loveland will feature food and beverage stations representing 50 fine wines and spirits, 40 area restaurants and a number of local breweries for a memorable evening of amazing wine, beer, and extraordinary food. A silent auction rounds out the evening giving guests an additional opportunity to support the mission of “More Than Giving”. The top chef from Door 222 has participated in the event for years and came on the show to demonstrate how to make a mean Paella.

Click Here for a link to purchase Tickets