AURORA, Colo. — It doesn’t take much for fire to cause major damage when winds are powerful like they were on Tuesday afternoon.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a a structure fire on Chambers Road just north of Montview Boulvard.

They did not have any information to release about whether there were any injuries or how the fire started..

Structure Fire 2090 N Chambers, PIO on scene updates to follow, Chambers north of E Montview closed by @AuroraPD the #AuroraFire pic.twitter.com/viDUycHsWk — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 17, 2018