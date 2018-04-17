Strong wind keeping fire danger high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's another windy, warm & dry day across eastern Colorado and metro Denver. Those weather elements are keeping fire danger very high.

#cowx another high fire danger day with the 3 main weather factors...the wind is the biggest factor and won't let up until late tonight...so be careful...a spark can become a blaze quickly pic.twitter.com/eVetwgfoeE — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 17, 2018

The wind will slowly let up later tonight as the storm system driving the wind moves to the east and away from Colorado. It will still be breezy on Wednesday, but nothing like the 50-60mph winds of today.

#cowx wind will let up on Wednesday in metro Denver & the mountains still a little breezy on the eastern plains with @PinpointWX Futurecast wind speeds pic.twitter.com/EdBklD7DKh — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) April 17, 2018

We do have some good news when it comes to our dry weather...rain & snow are on the way. We have our next storm system arriving on Friday into Saturday. The forecast is looking soggy both days. It appears we will start with rain showers in Denver during the day on Friday and a few thunderstorms may also be possible. During the overnight we expect the rain to change to snow. There is a chance that several inches of accumulation could be measured on the south side of the city across the Palmer Divide. That would include places like Castle Rock, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Franktown & Sedalia. There could be some slushy accumulation in the city, but totals look to be less than an inch. The snow will turn back to rain on Saturday before ending. Again, it's all good moisture given how dry we've been so far this early Spring.

