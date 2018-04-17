State inspectors make sure you’re not cheated at gas stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For most of us it's an unbreakable habit. Filling your vehicle up with gas is just one of those things you have to do in order to drive.

Most of us just sit back and watch the numbers rise without giving much thought to whether you're truly getting the amount of gas you're paying for.

However, the state does have a team of 13 inspectors that travel Colorado doing the homework for you.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers tagged along with Scott Wagner.

He's one of the inspectors who have made a career out of visiting gas stations, making sure five gallons of gas truly is 5 gallons of gas. and that the price at the pump is truly what you're paying.

Small deviations are pretty common.

"Less than two percent fall out of tolerance," said Wagner.

Any pump that is off roughly more than a teaspoon of a gallon of gas is shut down until problems are fixed. The pump Wagner inspected with the Problem Solvers was only off about a teaspoon per every five gallons.

"It's a matter of value," said Wagner.

Wagner tells the Problem Solvers there has never been a case of a gas station purposely deceiving customers during his time with the state.

"We don't find any dispensers that are so far out there that in constitutes fraud, meaning they're not shorting the customer so much it would be profitable," Wagner said.

Pumps at all of Colorado's gas stations are inspected at least once every three years, more often if there are problems. Believe it or not, in most cases gas stations actually end up giving away gas as the pumps age.

"It's just a function of their mechanical meter. As they wear, the chambers get bigger and they tend to give fuel away," said Wagner.

The gas station Wagner took the Problem Solvers to got a seal of approval. That's something you can look for the next time you fill up at the pump.

"That is reassuring knowing people are thinking about that kind of stuff," said Wagner.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fuel quality analysis

The following information is from the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety:

The table below summarizes the number of samples analyzed at the State of Colorado's Fuel Quality Laboratory for the time period January 01, 2017 through April 13, 2018 and also lists the number of Fuel Quality Failures as well as the Reason for the failure.

Stations that have fuel quality failures are ordered to immediately place those affected products off sale until the fuel quality problem is resolved, most commonly be pumping out the off-spec fuel and replacing it with fuel that meets specifications.

Month # of Samples Analyzed # of Fuel Quality Failures Reason for Fuel Quality Failures 17-Jan 96 0 None 17-Feb 18 0 None 17-Mar 112 2 1- Water in Diesel; 1 - Gasoline in Diesel 17-Apr 5 1 1 - Low Octane 17-May 58 2 1-Gasoline in Diesel; 1 - Low Octane 17-Jun 35 2 1- Water in Diesel; 1 - High Ethanol in e15 17-Jul 171 2 1 - Low Octane; 1 High Ethanol in e15 17-Aug 254 12 1 - Water in Gasoline; 11 High Ethanol in e15 17-Sep 54 1 1 - Low Octane 17-Oct 69 2 2 - Low Octane 17-Nov 61 5 5 - High Ethanol in e15 17-Dec 111 1 1 - Low Octane 18-Jan 243 3 1 - Low Octane; 2 High Ethanol in e15 18-Feb 71 1 1 - High Ethanol in e15 18-Mar 95 1 1 - Low Octane 18-Apr 24 2 1 - Water in Gasoline; 1 High Ethanol in e15 Totals 1477 37