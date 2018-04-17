Speeding semi-trailer causes 9 car pileup in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Nine cars were damaged in a pileup caused by a speeding semi-trailer in Greeley on Tuesday.

Greeley police said a J.R. semi-trailer was hauling frack water while heading eastbound on the Highway 34 bypass when the driver attempted to make a right-hand turn to go south.

The driver was allegedly going too fast and the truck slid onto its side. Drivers heading north began to crash, eventually resulting in a nine vehicle pileup.

Some people involved in the incident suffered only minor injuries.

According to Greeley Police, the driver was arrested because he was “new to the community and wasn’t identifiable.”

Cesar Trevico-Rascon is facing traffic charges related to the crash.

Officials said that, while Trevico-Rascon had appropriate identification, he didn’t have a local drivers license. He had an ID from Chihuahua, Mexico, an international drivers license and a Mexican consulate ID.

Greeley police say they aren’t sure if ICE is involved and are awaiting possible confirmation from the Weld County Sheriff.