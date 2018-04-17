× Some schools cancel classes Wednesday in Mapleton district

DENVER — Some schools have canceled classes in the Mapleton School District Wednesday because of a power outage and damaged power lines from Tuesday’s wind storm.

The district’s website says, “All schools on the Global Campus, Big Picture College and Career Academy and Mapleton’s Administration Office on Broadway are closed for students and staff Wednesday, April 18, due to a power outage and damaged power lines in the area. Crews are working to resolve the issue.”

All other schools are open and the district plans to move forward with the District Art Show and the Mapleton Education Foundation scholarship interviews as scheduled.