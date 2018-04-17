Photos & video: Powerful winds bring down trees, damage buildings, close roads

DENVER -- High winds brought down trees and power lines and closed roads in parts of metro Denver Tuesday afternoon.
Part of the steel roof blew off of a building near 14th and Curtis in downtown Denver. This is video of that happening:
The wind knocked a semi over on the ramp from Colorado Highway 7 to northbound I-25.
CDOT put a high wind restriction for high profile vehicles in place on I-25 between 120th Avenue to the Wyoming border. Blowing dirt, dust and debris along the corridor caused poor visibility.
I-76 was closed in both direction at Wiggins because of high winds and poor visibility.
Visibility was low near Denver International Airport. The video below is from FOX31 photojournalist Noah Skinner who was on a flight coming in for a landing.
DIA said there were flight delays and passengers should check flight status with their airlines.
The wind uprooted and blew a large tree over onto a house in Northglenn.
Here's another tree blown over at 5th and Downing in Denver.
