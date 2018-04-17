Lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Court to stop $30 land deal

ARVADA, Colo. — A grass roots organization has filed a lawsuit to stop what’s become known as “the $30 land deal” from going forward in Arvada.

The move comes one month after the city council reversed course and approved a controversial plan to build a six story apartment complex in Olde Town.

As FOX31 first reported last year, critics are furious with the city’s decision to sell nine acres of prime real estate to a private developer for just $30.

In January, the city council rejected the plan on a four to three vote after public opposition mounted.

Council members unexpectedly re-voted March 19 after the developer made some minor concessions to win council approval, this time by a six to one margin.

But the lawsuit filed Monday night by “Arvada For All The People” says council members violated the city charter by not waiting at least a year to re-vote on the project.

The suit also hints at a backroom deal referring to emails between the developer and Arvada Urban Renewal Authority just two days after the January vote failed.

A press release issued by ‘Arvada For All The People’ Monday said the group will go to court to get the local government “back on the right rails.”

The Complaint for Declaratory Relief was filed in Jefferson County District Court.

The suit asks that the City of Arvada be found in violation of its own laws and procedures and that the council’s approval of the $30 Land Deal Preliminary Development Plan be deemed invalid.

Defendants are the City of Arvada, Arvada Urban Renewal Authority and developer Trammell Crow.

Original story below:

Nearly eight months after a controversial land deal to sell nine acres of prime real estate next to a light rail station to a developer for $30 was exposed, the plan is dead.

Just before midnight Monday, the Arvada City Council voted, 4-3, to reject the Preliminary Development Plan that would have allowed the project to moved forward.

The plan, officially titled Olde Town Residences, proposed a six-story structure consisting of a two-story parking garage topped with four floors that would have included 256 apartments.

Controversy focused on the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority’s plan to sell nine acres of public land, valued by the Jefferson County Assessor at nearly $6 million, to developer Trammel Crow for $30.

The developer was also going to get $13 million in taxpayer subsidies through a sales and property tax rebate until 2034.

Arvada for All the People, a citizens group opposed to the apartment complex plan, applauded the council’s vote.

“For citizens concerned about the history and character of their community, for regular folks who want fiscal responsibility and openness from local government, and for dedicated residents wanting smart and balanced growth, this kind of effort that impacts the ambitions of a powerful agency like the Urban Renewal Authority is truly a David and Goliath story,” Dave Chandler said.

Council members who voted no cited a concern over a reduction in the number of parking spots per unit and the structure’s incompatibility with the character and ambiance of Olde Town Arvada’s historic retail and entertainment area.

Voting against approving the PDP were council members John Marriott, Nancy Ford, Bob Fifer and David Jones.

Voting in favor were Mayor Marc Williams, Mark McGoff and Dot Wright.

“The Arvada Urban Renewal Authority‘s board of commissioners, many of whom attended and testified at last night’s hearing, is disappointed with City Council‘s decision to reject the PDP application for the Olde Town Residence project,” the Arvada Urban Renewal Authority said in a statement.

“AURA believes that Trammell Crow followed the direction and intent of the Arvada Transit Framework and the many years of guidance and input on how to best develop this parcel.

“That level of thoughtful planning and design is why Trammell Crow was selected by the Executive Oversite Committee during the RFP process.

“AURA recognizes the many hours put into this proposal and application by City Council members, city staff, AURA board and staff, and Trammell Crow.

“In addition, AURA appreciates the public process and input—both in support and opposition.