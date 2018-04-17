× Jefferson County cancels school April 26; Teacher protest expected

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Schools announced school will be closed for students on Thursday, April 26 because administrators don’t expect to have enough teachers to staff classrooms.

The district expects that many staff members will choose to participate in a demonstration at the state Capitol that day.

Protests have been ongoing as teachers demand more classroom resources and pension protections.

The Jefferson County School District apologizes for any inconvenience and encourages parents to participate in “Take Your Child to Work Day,” which happens to fall on the same day.

