IRS electronic filing system down ahead of Tax Day deadline

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service’s electronic tax filing system is down on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.

The outage is making filing difficult for Americans attempting to file their taxes ahead of the midnight deadline.

CNBC reports that the “Direct Pay” system is down. The service allows Americans to pay their taxes with their checking or savings accounts.

In a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2, the IRS said: “Currently, certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties. Taxpayers should continue filing their tax returns as they normally would.”

“On my way over here this morning, I was told a number of systems are down at the moment,” IRS Acting Commissioner David J. Kautter told lawmakers at an IRS oversight hearing Tuesday, according to the Post. “We are working to resolve the issue and taxpayers should continue to file as they normally would.”

“If we can’t solve it today we’ll figure out a solution,” Kautter added, according to the Post. “Taxpayers would not be penalized because of a technical problem the IRS is having.”

A source told the Post that the IRS plans to attempt a “hard reboot” of the system.