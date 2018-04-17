How to make sure you’re not overcharged at the grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- From pot to produce no one likes being overcharged, but mistakes do happen.

There are stores in Colorado with scales that are less than accurate.

"Scales are like any piece of equipment. They can get out of whack and break," said Hollis Glenn with the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Colorado has a team of inspectors that do nothing but visit dispensaries and grocery stores, testing scales using weights calibrated to national standards.

"We have 25,000 scales across the state," said Glenn.

Grocery store scales can't be more than 3/100's of a pound off or the scales must be removed and recalibrated. Stores that don't comply can face fines.

"About five percent of the scales we test fail," said Julie Mizak, an inspector with the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

That accuracy matters even more at marijuana dispensaries where the amounts are much smaller.

"It's incredibly important in this business because transactions with marijuana can be very expensive," said Glenn.

Even small errors can add up, costing businesses thousands of dollars. Many scales see up to two million transactions a year.

"From what I've seen most weight variances are in the customer's favor," said Mizak.

If you suspect a scale is off, notify the store and the Department of Agriculture. All scales should have a visible inspection sticker on them, showing the date they were last inspected.

You can also file a complaint here or by calling 303-869-9000.

That's assurance for customers that you're getting what you pay for.