Homes burn, residents evacuated from 2 wind-driven fires in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Crews battled two wind-driven fires in Douglas County on Tuesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Multiple firefighters fought a fire that burned at least three homes on North Foxtail Drive near North Bearlily Way in Castle Rock.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as firefighters contended with high winds.

Farther south, four units from South Metro Fire Rescue assisted with the Larkspur Fire Department on a two-alarm wildland fire near Tomah Road and Dawson Butte.

A pre-evacuation notice was sent to the area of Keene Ranch for the Tomah Fire. Tomah Road was closed west of the fire at Bear Dance Drive.

The Douglas County Fairgrounds was opened to take in large animals.

There will be full coverage of the fires on FOX31 News at 11 a.m.